DONALD'S TURN IN THE TIGER CAGE:

McCain, who has openly quarreled with the president, said "more and more of our fellow citizens seem to be flirting with authoritarianism and romanticizing it as our moral equivalent."





The senator lamented the "hardening resentment we see toward immigrants, and refugees, and minority groups, especially Muslims." During the presidential campaign, Trump promised to stop Muslims from entering the U.S. and shortly after taking office issued an executive order banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.





McCain also said the alliance's founders would be "alarmed by the growing inability, and even unwillingness, to separate truth from lies." While bashing the news media for being dishonest, Trump has ignored facts and sought to blame others for his miscues. Trump tweeted Friday that the news media are "the enemy of the American people."





The senator said he's aware there is "profound concern across Europe and the world that America is laying down the mantle of global leadership." But he said that's not the message they would hear from him or other American leaders "who cared enough to travel here to Munich this weekend." Mattis had already addressed the conference. Vice President Mike Pence and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly were are scheduled to give speeches.



