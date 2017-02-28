DONALD WHO?:





[L]awmakers, state leaders and policy experts who have discussed the matter with either Trump or his top aides say the administration is largely delegating the development of an ACA substitute to Capitol Hill. The president, who attended part of a lengthy health-care policy session his aides held at Mar-a-Lago a week ago, appears more interested in brokering specific questions, such as how to negotiate drug prices, than in steering the plan's drafting.





"The legislative branch, the House first and foremost, is providing the policy," said Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), who noted that the White House lacks "a big policy shop" and that Price and some key principals just recently got in place. [...]





In the current process, the White House becomes "the political sounding board" in altering Obamacare, as the 2010 law is known, "and the final voice of reason is what the Senate can accept," Cole said. [...]





Other White House advisers, according to multiple individuals who asked for anonymity to describe private discussions, have emphasized the potential political costs to moving aggressively. That group includes Kushner, NEC Director Gary Cohn, senior policy adviser Stephen Miller and chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon.