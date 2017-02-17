February 17, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
Pence heads to Europe on reassurance tour (Roberta Rampton, 2/17/17, Reuters)
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will seek on Saturday to soothe allies unnerved by his boss' unorthodox statements on Russia and NATO as he stresses America's commitment to Europe during the first major foreign address for the Trump administration. [...]President Donald Trump alarmed allies during his campaign for office by breaking with traditional Republican views on the transatlantic relationship.Trump has expressed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin...
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 17, 2017 5:55 AM
