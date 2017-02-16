DONALD WHO?:

It would be an "error" to say the United States is abandoning its decades-old policy of backing a Palestinian state as part of a final settlement, she told reporters.





"We absolutely support a two-state solution, but we are thinking out-of-the-box as well," Haley said following a Security Council meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.





She repeated her statement of support to the two-state solution three times in response to questions from journalists outside the council chamber.





The United States wants to help bring the Israelis and Palestinians to "the table to have them talk through this in a fresh way, to say, 'Okay we're going back to the drawing board. What can we agree on?'" she said.





The Security Council earlier heard the UN envoy for the Middle East peace process, Nickolay Mladenov, insist that the two-state solution remains "the only way" to meet the aspirations of the Palestinians and Israelis.





Britain, France and Sweden reaffirmed their support for Palestinian statehood as part of a final deal.



