DONALD WHO?:

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven on Sunday wrapped up a two-day visit to Iran with a pledge to bolster economic ties between the two countries.





Löfven said he discussed "economic relations and important regional problems, and we will try to implement the agreements." He said that along with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the two leaders signed five deals in "technology, research, roads, communications and women affairs," according to Iran's semi-official Fars news agency.