February 9, 2017

DONALD WHO?:

Federal Judges Refuse to Reinstate Trump's Immigration Ban (MATT FORD, 2/09/17, The Atlantic)

A three-judge panel in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld a lower court's order blocking the Trump administration from enforcing its immigration and refugee order, handing the president his highest-profile defeat yet over the controversial ban.

In an unsigned opinion, the panel decisively rejected the Justice Department's arguments against the restraining order. "We hold that the Government has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal, nor has it shown that failure to enter a stay would cause irreparable injury, and we therefore deny its emergency motion for a stay," the panel wrote in its 29-page decision.

The bastards took him at his word:




