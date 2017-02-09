DONALD WHO?:





A three-judge panel in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld a lower court's order blocking the Trump administration from enforcing its immigration and refugee order, handing the president his highest-profile defeat yet over the controversial ban.

In an unsigned opinion , the panel decisively rejected the Justice Department's arguments against the restraining order. "We hold that the Government has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal, nor has it shown that failure to enter a stay would cause irreparable injury, and we therefore deny its emergency motion for a stay," the panel wrote in its 29-page decision.















Part of the argument hinges on the fact that Trump has referred to the order as a "Muslim ban" frequently. https://t.co/ImQBLr91tU pic.twitter.com/E8FpFHW8S0 — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) February 9, 2017



Posted by Orrin Judd at February 9, 2017 6:41 PM

The bastards took him at his word:

Tweet @brothersjudd