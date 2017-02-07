DONALD WHO?:

"We're insisting it has to be direct spending," a Senate Democratic aide explained on Monday. "Real spending and not tax credits that go to the private industry. It has to be real direct spending that's going into these projects."





But this approach to stimulus spending immediately became a stumbling block for the GOP - not as much for Trump as for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) who are insisting that new infrastructure spending must be paid for.



