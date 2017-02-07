February 7, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
Trump's Trillion Dollar Infrastructure Plan Could Be DOA (Eric Pianin, February 7, 2017, Fiscal Times)
"We're insisting it has to be direct spending," a Senate Democratic aide explained on Monday. "Real spending and not tax credits that go to the private industry. It has to be real direct spending that's going into these projects."But this approach to stimulus spending immediately became a stumbling block for the GOP - not as much for Trump as for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) who are insisting that new infrastructure spending must be paid for.McConnell, in particular, is opposed to any fiscal or budgetary program that even hints of the Obama administration's highly controversial 2009 stimulus package that cost the government an estimated $862 billion. Obama promised that the large package of construction projects would boost the economy and create thousands of permanent jobs, but the initiative fell well short of its goals.
He's so unpopular he has no leverage with anyone.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 7, 2017 1:19 PM