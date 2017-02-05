DONALD WHO?:





"Putin is a former KGB agent, he's a thug, he was not elected in a way that most people would consider a credible election," McConnell said in an interview on CNN's "State Of The Union."





"No, I don't think there is any equivalency between the way the Russians conduct themselves and the way the United States does." [...]





The Senate majority leader also seemed to disagree with the president's response to the emergency stay that halted the ban on refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations on Friday. Following the decision, Trump insulted the judge who had temporarily blocked the order on Twitter, blasting "[t]he opinion of this so-called judge."





Vice President Mike Pence defended the president on Sunday for "speaking his mind" to the American public, but other Republicans registered their disapproval.





"I think it's best not to single out judges for criticism," McConnell said. "We all get disappointed from time to time at the outcome in courts on things that we care about, but I think it's best to avoid criticizing judges individually."