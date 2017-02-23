DOESN'T TAKE MUCH TO GULL THE RUBES:

(The Local, 23 February 2017)

Photographer Emil Marczak who filmed the interview has now backed the claims from the officers about being misrepresented. He says that Horowitz had a clear agenda and "repeatedly tried to get the police to agree with him".





"To double check that my recollection is correct I went through the raw footage, and it confirms how the police have portrayed events. They said repeatedly that they had no information which could substantiate this kind of statement," Marczak told DN.





The camera operator added that he would not have taken the job if he knew "how unethically and frivolously the material would have been cut together".