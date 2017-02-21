February 21, 2017
DOES MR. PENCE HAVE ANY PRIDE LEFT?:
Exclusive: White House delivered EU-skeptic message before Pence visit - sources (Noah Barkin, 2/21/17, Reuters)
In the week before U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visited Brussels and pledged America's "steadfast and enduring" commitment to the European Union, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon met with a German diplomat and delivered a different message, according to people familiar with the talks.Bannon, these people said, signalled to Germany's ambassador to Washington that he viewed the EU as a flawed construct and favoured conducting relations with Europe on a bilateral basis.
