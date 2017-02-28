DEFLATION CAN NOT BE OVERSTATED:

Shortly after Pan American Airways started flying from New York to London in 1959, a round trip ticket cost what would be $3,800 today -- in economy class.





More than a half-century later, Pan Am is long gone and newcomer Norwegian Air Shuttle ran a special promotion with $65 one-way tickets on 10 new routes from the northeast U.S. to Ireland and Scotland.





Those fares sold out in less than a day. They're also a signal that, with new low-cost carriers spreading their wings across the U.S., the Atlantic and Pacific, we're heading into a new golden age of affordable air travel.