February 9, 2017
DEFENDING THE PURITAN NATION:
Top Marine's 2017 to-do list: better PT, fixing aviation and cracking down on 'general jackassery' (Jeff Schogol, February 7, 2017, Marine Times)
Q: You also write that alcohol 'continues to be the most damaging behavior' that hurts readiness and contributes to sexual assault and other destructive acts. What steps will the service take to address that?If you believe that alcohol fuels a lot of this unacceptable, illegal, unauthorized behavior that causes people to not make good decisions, that's kind of why I'm focusing on alcohol.Alcohol - if it's not respected and managed - it takes Marines into a bad place, whether it's domestic abuse, sexual assault, suicide, hazing, DUI, or just general jackassery. Normally the story starts ...'Well, we were drinking tequila, you know," and the story kind of goes downhill from there.
