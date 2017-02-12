February 12, 2017
CUE KILLER RABBIT THEME...:
Can This Presidency Be Saved? (Ross Douthat, FEB. 11, 2017, NY Times)
As a result, right now his presidency is in danger of being very swiftly Carterized -- ending up so unpopular, ineffectual and fractious that even with Congress controlled by its own party, it can't get anything of substance done. The war with liberals and the media may keep his base loyal and his approval ratings from bottoming out. But it does nothing to drive any kind of agenda, or pressure Congress to enact one.
Governance from the Hill is a fine option. As was said post-election, the four most important Republicans in America are Roberts, Ryan, McConnell & Pence.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 12, 2017 8:38 AM