COMIC GOLD(WATER):

The CIA was working to prevent the possibility of the Kremlin blackmailing US President Donald Trump by deliberately making public everything regarding the president's ties with Russia, in that way defusing the threat.





According to the report, written by veteran Israeli diplomatic correspondent Oren Nahari, a senior member of the US intelligence community told an Israeli official the agency suspects that Russia has information on Trump that can be used to pressure the US leader. As a countermeasure, US intelligence operatives are quickly leaking everything they learn about ties between Russia and the Trump administration so that the information can't be used as leverage against the president.