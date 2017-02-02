February 2, 2017
CHEAPER THAN A BABYSITTER:
A Homebody Finds the Ultimate Home Office (MAGGIE HABERMAN, JANUARY 25, 2017, NY Times)
[H]is meetings now begin at 9 a.m., earlier than they used to, which significantly curtails his television time. Still, Mr. Trump, who does not read books, is able to end his evenings with plenty of television.
A contact sends along a picture of a bookcase in what's called the Old State Department Library in the EEOB. It's the first thing you see pic.twitter.com/o4hNMkyDJr— Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 26, 2017
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 2, 2017 8:27 AM
« THE HYSTERIA WAS JUST AS LEGITIMATE THEN: | Main | YOU MEAN INJECTING RELIGIOUS HATRED WON'T HELP?: »