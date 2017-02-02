CHEAPER THAN A BABYSITTER:

February 2, 2017

A Homebody Finds the Ultimate Home Office (MAGGIE HABERMAN, JANUARY 25, 2017, NY Times)

[H]is meetings now begin at 9 a.m., earlier than they used to, which significantly curtails his television time. Still, Mr. Trump, who does not read books, is able to end his evenings with plenty of television.




