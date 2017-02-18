February 18, 2017
CAN'T GET THERE FROM HERE:
The "Identity Politics" Debate Is Splintering the Left. Here's How We Can Move Past It. : We must redefine "identity politics," because the debate about it is mostly wrong. We can start by recognizing that Clintonian identity politics aren't intersectional--they're racist. (THEA N. RIOFRANCOS AND DANIEL DENVIR, 2/18/17, In These Times)
We might instead frame it like this: People from left to center are engaging in heated, rarely helpful and often confused conversations about "identity politics" that present false choices about how to move forward. In the wake of Trump's inauguration, the debate has become somewhat muted as left to liberal resistance has coalesced into persistent, multifaceted and enormous nationwide protest movements. Disputes, however, will no doubt reemerge and continue to fracture the left wing of this resistance. While internal debate is productive, a united front is crucial. At issue is not only the future of the Democratic Party but, more broadly, the strategies of political resistance and social mobilization under a Trump presidency and the future of an independent Left that has now set its sights on winning power.Some liberal writers, like Rebecca Traister, are concerned that appealing to white workers will ultimately distance the Democratic Party from the "women and people of color" who make up its base. Meanwhile, other liberals, hostile to "identity politics" but by no means leftists--intellectual historian Mark Lilla, for example--argue that "American liberalism has slipped into a kind of moral panic about racial, gender and sexual identity." On the socialist left, Shuja Haider and others skewer "identity politics" for dividing the collective "we" necessary for revolutionary politics.The first argument assumes that a focus on class entails a narrow focus on the grievances of white workers and the abandonment of a diverse Democratic constituency; the second and third that narrow identitarian appeals undermine the more encompassing identity ("Americans as Americans" per Lilla; the "working class" for socialist critics) required for a successful liberal or left coalition. Ironically, despite their vehement disagreement over whether "identity politics" should be the mobilizing strategy, all three positions presume the same neoliberal framing of identity politics--positing a zero-sum game between individual groups with narrow and mutually opposed interests--that has guided the liberal establishment for decades.
If the Left is going to have the discussion, they need to at least start from reality. It is Progressivism that proceeds from the notion of the economy as zero-sum and Donald has just latched on to it by arguing that any wealth that goes to a person of color is denied to a white person.
Neo-liberalism embraces the capitalist idea that we can continually build wealth and have ever more of it to distribute, irrespective of anyone's color, gender, creed, etc.. Indeed, every society can--and we believe will be--capitalist and enjoy the same sort of economic growth we of the Anglosphere specifically and the West generally have enjoyed the past few centuries.
Not coincidentally, since neo-liberalism has become the default politics of the developed world we have nearly eliminated extreme poverty globally, putting the lie to the entire zero-sum canard. Revealingly, Lester Thurow went from the great popularizer of the zero-sum view to a neo-liberal himself.
To revive the left all that is needed is a return to the election-winning neo-liberalism of Tony Blair and Bill Cinton.
