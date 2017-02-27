BUT?:





The country is the clear economic leader in Europe, but Berlin only spends 1.2 percent of its GDP on the military, less even in absolute terms than the United Kingdom, France and a host of other European countries.





That's the historical norm for the US too and we're going to get back there; Europe is not going to resume wasting money on defense.



















Posted by Orrin Judd at February 27, 2017 7:54 AM

