BUBBLES ECHO:

Mr. Jones, in case you aren't aware, is the conspiracy-theorizing, flame-throwing nationalistic radio and internet star who's best known for suggesting that Sept. 11 was an inside job, that the Sandy Hook school shooting was "completely fake" and that the phony Clinton child-s** trafficking scandal known as Pizzagate warranted serious investigation (which one Facebook fan took upon himself to do, armed with an AR-15). [...]





His audience, Mr. Jones told me, is "the teeth of the Trump organization on the ground -- the information-warfare, organic internal resistance." [...]





Two weeks ago, Mr. Trump's quickly debunked allegation that the news media covered up terrorism by Islamic extremists echoed reports on Infowars, including one headline that blared: "Scandal: Mass Media Covers Up Terrorism to Protect Islam."





Before that, there was Mr. Trump's false claim that millions of unauthorized immigrants voted illegally for Hillary Clinton, which Infowars had asserted in November and then repeated, giving "oxygen to the lies," as CNN put it then. Then again, others in the right-leaning internet ecosystem had forwarded the illegal voting report, too.





Mr. Jones's influence could be seen more directly last spring when Mr. Trump told a crowd in California that "there is no drought" -- oh, yes, there was -- and suggested that reports of one were part of a plot to protect a "three-inch fish." It was very similar to reports in Infowars suggesting the drought was manufactured and promoting the fish theory.