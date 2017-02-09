February 9, 2017

BIG CHEESE:

Somalis celebrate after election of former U.S. state worker as president (Abdi Sheikh, 2/08/17, Reuters)

Thousands of Somalis fired guns in the air, cheered atop military vehicles and slaughtered camels on Thursday to celebrate the election of anti-corruption campaigner Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed as president. [...]

Western donors welcomed his election. The European Union urged him to tackle corruption, while the United States called the transition a "step forward" despite concerns about irregularities. Opponents had accused each other of vote buying.

In the central Somali towns of Dhusamareb and Guriel, a region where many are now facing a severe food crisis because of drought, the local authorities slaughtered camels and goats to hand out the meat to the poor.

Mohamed, a former prime minister better known in Somalia by his nickname "Farmajo" due to his love of cheese as a child, told lawmakers shortly after his election that his "core value is justice, to help the poor people".

Posted by at February 9, 2017 9:08 AM

  

« A PEOPLE BETTER THAN THEIR LEADER: | Main | rEPUBLICAN VS rIGHT: »