The U.S. State Department has confirmed that some 900 State Department officials around the world are protesting President Donald Trump's order temporarily barring refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.





Officials said on January 31 that a dissent memorandum was submitted through a channel that department employees can use to express opposition to official policies.





The diplomats expressed concern that the order will sour relations with Muslim countries, inflame anti-American sentiment, and hurt those who have legitimate reasons to visit the United States.





Moreover, they said the policy "runs counter to core American values of non-discrimination, fair play, and extending a warm welcome."





"We are better than this ban," they said.



