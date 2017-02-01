February 1, 2017
"BETTER THAN THIS":
Hundreds Of U.S. Diplomats Protest Immigration Curbs (Radio Liberty, February 01, 2017)
The U.S. State Department has confirmed that some 900 State Department officials around the world are protesting President Donald Trump's order temporarily barring refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.Officials said on January 31 that a dissent memorandum was submitted through a channel that department employees can use to express opposition to official policies.The diplomats expressed concern that the order will sour relations with Muslim countries, inflame anti-American sentiment, and hurt those who have legitimate reasons to visit the United States.Moreover, they said the policy "runs counter to core American values of non-discrimination, fair play, and extending a warm welcome.""We are better than this ban," they said.
Iraqi general who works with American military kept from visiting U.S. (CHARLIE D'AGATA, 1/31/17, CBS NEWS)
Gen. Talib al Kenani commands the elite American-trained counter terrorist forces that have been leading the fight against ISIS for two years."I'm a four star general, and I'm banned from entering the U.S.?" he said.His family was relocated to the U.S. for their safety, and he'd had plans to see them next week, until he was told not to bother."I have been fighting terrorism for 13 years and winning," he said. "Now my kids are now asking if I'm a terrorist?"CBS News met the general at his heavily fortified compound inside the Green Zone.For the past decade, Kenani has been travelling to U.S. Central Command in Tampa, Florida for high-level meetings with the U.S. military leadership."There are many American troops here in Iraq," he said. "After this ban how are we supposed to deal with each other?"
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 1, 2017 5:40 AM