BET HE CATCHES UP:

It was such a Belichickian way to cut loose.





As the Patriots parade came to a close near Boston City Hall, coach Bill Belichick, who said this team had worked harder than any he'd coached, whipped the crowd into a frenzy with chants of "No days off! No days off! No days off!" [...]





It's not the first time after the Patriots' Super Bowl win the Belichick steadfastly focused on the future. On Monday, the celebrated coach said the team is already behind for next season.





"As of today, and as great as today feels and as great as today is, in all honesty we're five weeks behind in the 2017 season,'' he said then.