February 19, 2017

BANNONISM:

Neo-Nazis Cheer Trump For Bullying Jewish Reporter -- Blacks And Mexicans Too (Allison Kaplan Sommer, February 19, 2017, The Forward)

There was horror and befuddlement in some quarters after Donald Trump slammed a young ultra-Orthodox reporter who first flattered the U.S. president by using the Yiddish name for grandfather and then pitched him a softball: a chance to speak out against incidents of anti-Semitism.

But neo-Nazis and white supremacists have enthusiastically applauded the exchange between Trump and Jake Turx of Ami Magazine.

Posted by at February 19, 2017 2:16 PM

  

« WE'RE WITH THE ENEMIES: | Main | GREATEST WAR EVER: »