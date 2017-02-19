February 19, 2017
BANNONISM:
Neo-Nazis Cheer Trump For Bullying Jewish Reporter -- Blacks And Mexicans Too (Allison Kaplan Sommer, February 19, 2017, The Forward)
There was horror and befuddlement in some quarters after Donald Trump slammed a young ultra-Orthodox reporter who first flattered the U.S. president by using the Yiddish name for grandfather and then pitched him a softball: a chance to speak out against incidents of anti-Semitism.But neo-Nazis and white supremacists have enthusiastically applauded the exchange between Trump and Jake Turx of Ami Magazine.
