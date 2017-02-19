February 19, 2017
BAKED EGGS IN MARINARA SAUCE (Danae, May 29, 2015, Recipe Runner)
1 cup marinara sauce, jarred or I use this recipe1/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese4 eggsSalt and pepper to tasteFresh basil or parsley (optional)Serve with toasted baguette slices (optional)Preheat oven to 425 degrees and line a baking sheet with foil.Pour 1/2 a cup of the marinara sauce into two 6 inch cast iron skillets or two 10 ounce ramekins.Top the marinara sauce with 2 tablespoons each of parmesan cheese.Gently crack 2 eggs into each skillet.Top the eggs with salt and pepper then place them on the foil lined baking sheet.Bake the eggs in the oven for 10-15 minutes or until the whites of the eggs are set.Remove from the oven and sprinkle with parsley or basil if desired.
