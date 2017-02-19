February 19, 2017

1 cup marinara sauce, jarred or I use this recipe

1/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese

4 eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh basil or parsley (optional)

Serve with toasted baguette slices (optional)









Preheat oven to 425 degrees and line a baking sheet with foil.





Pour 1/2 a cup of the marinara sauce into two 6 inch cast iron skillets or two 10 ounce ramekins.





Top the marinara sauce with 2 tablespoons each of parmesan cheese.





Gently crack 2 eggs into each skillet.





Top the eggs with salt and pepper then place them on the foil lined baking sheet.





Bake the eggs in the oven for 10-15 minutes or until the whites of the eggs are set.





Remove from the oven and sprinkle with parsley or basil if desired.