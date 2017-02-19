February 19, 2017

BAKED EGGS IN MARINARA SAUCE (Danae, May 29, 2015, Recipe Runner)

1 cup marinara sauce, jarred or I use this recipe
1/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese
4 eggs
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh basil or parsley (optional)
Serve with toasted baguette slices (optional)


Preheat oven to 425 degrees and line a baking sheet with foil.

Pour 1/2 a cup of the marinara sauce into two 6 inch cast iron skillets or two 10 ounce ramekins.

Top the marinara sauce with 2 tablespoons each of parmesan cheese.

Gently crack 2 eggs into each skillet.

Top the eggs with salt and pepper then place them on the foil lined baking sheet.

Bake the eggs in the oven for 10-15 minutes or until the whites of the eggs are set.

Remove from the oven and sprinkle with parsley or basil if desired.

