AT LEAST PRETEND TO HAVE SOME PRIDE:

Ben Carson, President Trump's nominee for Housing and Urban Development secretary, was "baffled" by the firing of his close aide for his criticism of Trump during the 2016 campaign, BuzzFeed News reported on Friday.





A source close to Carson said that he was "speechless" after learning that Shermichael Singleton was fired from his position as a senior adviser at HUD for writing an op-ed critical of Trump for The Hill in October.





A source told the publication that Carson was informed of the incident by phone while having lunch in Washington.