AREN'T SURVIVALISTS THEIR CORE CONSTITUENCY?:





Here's a twist that has top GOP sources buzzing:





*On Jan. 26, Sally Yates, then the acting attorney general, tells the White House that national security adviser Mike Flynn -- who has just been grilled by FBI agents -- had, in fact, discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador during the transition, despite denying it, and therefore is vulnerable to Russian blackmail.





*Four days later, on Jan. 30, Trump fires Yates, citing her unwillingness to enforce his border order.





*Two weeks after her heads-up to the White House, the Flynn secret explodes.





"They had to know she was radioactive, and that there would be consequences," said a West Wing confidant. "It was either reckless, or total incompetence. It leads back to the fact that nobody is in charge."





A top source described "borderline chaos" in the White House.





"Some staff is in survival mode ... scared to death," the source said.