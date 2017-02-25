ARE THERE REALLY PEOPLE WHO DON'T USE IT? (self-reference alert):

May I suggest that you try an RSS service instead? RSS is the great neglected technology of the internet. [...]





Every now and then I come across an interesting site that doesn't have an RSS feed, but that's a rare experience. An RSS feed is just a URL, slightly different than the URL of a website, but all modern aggregators can find the RSS feed from the main site URL: you can just paste http://text-patterns.thenewatlantis.com into the aggregator's Add Site box to subscribe to this blog, for instance. Big sites -- the New York Times, CNN, ESPN, the Guardian, and the like -- will have many feeds, and most of them have a page where all those feeds are listed. (It might take a little googling to find it.)





Over time you can build up a roster of sites that you keep regular track of, sites where you can find substantive news and ideas and a minimum of crap, and then you'll have a far better and more consistent source for what you want to know than social media can give you. Also, every aggregator and app I know of allows you to export that list as an OPML file, which you can then import into another service if you find one you like better than your original choice.

Try RSS. You'll love it.