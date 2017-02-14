AND YOU THOUGHT RINGLING BROTHERS CLOSED?:

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Mr. Trump was informed 17 days ago by White House Counsel Donald McGahn that his national security adviser had not been truthful when he told Vice President Mike Pence that he had not discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador. [...]





General Tony Thomas, head of the military's Special Operations Command, told a military conference on Tuesday that the upheavals in Washington are rippling through the American military.





"Our government continues to be in unbelievable turmoil," he said. "I hope they sort it out soon because we're a nation at war."





General Thomas insisted Special Operations Forces are "staying focused" despite all the controversy in Washington.





Asked about his comments later, General Thomas said in a brief interview, "As a commander, I'm concerned our government be as stable as possible."