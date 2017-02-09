February 9, 2017
AND REQUIRE A MASSIVE INFLUX OF MEXICAN LABORERS:
Exclusive - Trump border 'wall' to cost $21.6 billion, take 3.5 years to build: internal report (2/09/17, Reuters)
President Donald Trump's "wall" along the U.S.-Mexico border would be a series of fences and walls that would cost as much as $21.6 billion, and take more than three years to construct, based on a U.S. Department of Homeland Security internal report seen by Reuters on Thursday.
