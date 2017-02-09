...AND CHEAPER...:

The Netherlands has been harnessing wind power since the 11th century. It was appropriate then that Roger van Boxtel, CEO of Dutch Railways (Nederlandse Spoorwegen, or NS), attached himself to a windmill while announcing that the company is now completely powered by wind energy.





NS runs most of the trains in the Netherlands. In 2015, the company teamed up with energy supplier Eneco to cut emissions from train journeys. Their goal was to achieve 100% renewable energy by October 2018. However, Eneco completed some of its wind-farm construction ahead of time. That's why, as of Jan. 1, 2017, all NS trains are now powered by the wind.