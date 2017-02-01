February 1, 2017

...AND CHEAPER...:

Wal-Mart ends ShippingPass, launches free two-day shipping (Tonya Garcia,  Jan 31, 2017, MarketWatch)

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. announced Tuesday that it is ending its ShippingPass delivery subscription pilot and offering free two-day shipping on more than 2 million items without a membership program, starting at 8 a.m. ET.

The retailer is also lowering the minimum purchase required for free shipping to a customer's home to $35 from $50. Items shipped to stores have no minimum price threshold. [...]

Nowadays, two-day shipping is "table stakes," according to Lore. "It no longer makes sense to charge for it."

