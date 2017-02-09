AND ALL UGLY:

The fact that constant clarification is needed in order to execute this order shows just how sloppy the administration was in crafting the document.

The second problem, which feeds into the first, is that this action was taken too rapidly, and has resulted in a shoddy piece of policy. This type of reform should have been worked out properly in good time. A complex problem such as this requires a complex solution. As I said before, some of the suggestions in the order have the potential to improve the system, but if no one can figure out to whom the reforms apply and what they are in the first place, it is a failed policy.





This is Trump's fault because he reportedly did not consult the DOJ, the State Department, or DHS on what the order should contain. He briefly spoke with Customs and Border Patrol by phone on the day the order was signed, according to the New York Times. Overall, however, these reports suggest that Trump didn't even slightly consider the input of the agencies that deal directly with immigration and refugee issues on a day-to-day basis. This is the third problem with the order - even the parts that were theoretically beneficial may ultimately prove infeasible, since Trump didn't bother asking if the reforms were possible.





The final problem is a lack of consideration for the long-term security effects. John McCain (R-AZ) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) came out yesterday saying the following:

"Ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism. At this very moment, American troops are fighting side-by-side with our Iraqi partners to defeat ISIL. But this executive order bans Iraqi pilots from coming to military bases in Arizona to fight our common enemies. Our most important allies in the fight against ISIL are the vast majority of Muslims who reject its apocalyptic ideology of hatred. This executive order sends a signal, intended or not, that America does not want Muslims coming into our country. That is why we fear this executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security."





The executive order, as Senators McCain and Graham allude to, adds gas to the fire for ISIS recruitment. Jihadists can say, "Here, look at the United States. We told you. They hate Muslims. Come fight with us so we can destroy them!"