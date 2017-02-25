AMERICA IS GOVERNED BY REPUBLICANS:

A couple of decades ago, half the Democrats in the Iowa Senate represented rural areas. By the time the last session got underway, there were only two Democrats left from the mostly sparsely populated counties west of Interstate 35. Now, there are none. The inability of Iowa Democrats to compete throughout an entire half of the state is a big reason why the GOP took over the state Senate in November.





All over the country, Democrats have a similar geography problem. With an overwhelming share of their voters living within a limited number of metropolitan districts, it's hard for them to compete in broad swaths of territory elsewhere. This handicap, which has made the U.S. House into something resembling a fortress for Republicans, is making it increasingly difficult for Democrats to win legislative chambers. "When you sit down and start counting the number of state legislative districts the Republicans have and the number of chambers they have, it's evident that the Democrats have a structural problem that they need to overcome," says Colorado State University political scientist Kyle Saunders.