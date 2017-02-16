ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

The order marks a stark turnaround from just a few weeks ago. Trump's unexpected triumph over Hillary Clinton in November has been widely hailed in Russia as the beginning of a new era of cooperation between the former Cold War foes. Trump's campaign was watched with rapture as news anchors gushed over the novelty of hearing an American presidential candidate praise Putin.





But the wall-to-wall coverage went too far for the Kremlin's liking. In January, Trump received more mentions in the media than Putin, relegating the Russian leader to the No. 2 spot for the first time since he returned to the Kremlin in 2012 after four years as premier, according to Interfax data.