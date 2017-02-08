ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

This weekend, many New Yorkers were shocked to find swastikas painted on subway windows and advertisements. They reacted swiftly and removed the hateful sharpie messages with hand sanitizer.





Two days later, the New York subway system yet again saw a swastika - but this time, it was crossed out, and surrounded by a red "No" sign in a clever imitation of official MTA signage prohibiting no-nos like smoking and eating.