February 5, 2017
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Melissa McCarthy was the perfect choice to play White House's Sean Spicer on SNL (Elahe Izadi, February 5, 2017, Washington Post)
As long as your target is of the right you can make effeminacy a point of humor.NBC's "Saturday Night Live" has no shortage of white guys to play White House press secretary Sean Spicer.But this week producers went outside of their cast roster to fill the role with a guest appearance by Melissa McCarthy -- who absolutely crushed it.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 5, 2017 8:36 AM