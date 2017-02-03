ALI'S LAND:

Ali Vayeghan was met by the Los Angeles mayor and a crowd of supporters at the L.A. airport chanting "This Land Is Your Land."





"This is what humanity looks like," Vayeghan, 61, said in Farsi, as his niece translated. "This is what human rights looks like. I am shocked, honored, and awed."





He said he was not mad at anyone, adding: "This is the greatest country in the world." [...]





He was allowed to return to the United States after the American Civil Liberties Union filed legal action, charging that the government's action was unconstitutional.