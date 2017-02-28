A WHOLE PARTY OF OBAMAS:

[T]here's another element in the sluggish or nonexistent progress on major elements of the Republican agenda. Large portions of the Republican caucus embrace a kind of policy nihilism. They criticize any piece of legislation that doesn't completely accomplish conservative goals, but don't build coalitions to devise complex legislation themselves.





The roster of congressional Republicans includes lots of passionate ideological voices. It is lighter on the kind of wonkish, compromise-oriented technocrats who move bills.





The years of lock-step Republican opposition to President Obama's agenda is well known and rooted in ideology. But the aversion to doing the messy work of making policy really goes back further than that. Consider what happened in domestic policy after George W. Bush won re-election in 2004.





First, Mr. Bush sought to partly privatize Social Security, a plan that went nowhere in a Republican-led Congress. He pushed for comprehensive immigration reform, and conservatives scuttled that. Later, after Democrats won Congress in 2006, a majority of Republican House members voted against the financial rescue bill known as TARP in 2008, even as a president of their own party said it was needed to avert an economic calamity.





The last time congressional Republicans have done the major lifting of making domestic policy was Mr. Bush's first term, a productive time that included an expansion of Medicare to cover prescription drugs, the No Child Left Behind education law, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act that reshaped securities law and tax cuts in 2001 and 2003.





But that's now a decade and a half ago. Only 51 of the 238 current House Republicans were in Congress then -- meaning a significant majority of Republican House members have never been in Congress at a time when their party was making major domestic policy.





"The vast bulk of the Republican conference were elected on howls of protests against Obama's agenda, but governing is a very different skill," said Michael Steel, who was a top aide to former Speaker of the House John Boehner, and is now a managing director at Hamilton Place Strategies. "It requires a different kind of muscle, and that muscle has atrophied."