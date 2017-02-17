February 17, 2017
A PEOPLE WHO THINK THEMSELVES A NATION ARE ONE:
'Donetsk People's Republic' seeks sense of nationhood : The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a breakaway region of Ukraine founded three years ago, has started taking steps towards creating a sense of nationhood. (Al Jazeera News, 2/17/17)
Separatist leaders have drawn up a constitution for the DPR and the school curriculum was changed from Ukrainian to Russian last year.Children are taught about citizenship and how they can contribute to and live in what leaders of the self-proclaimed republic hope will eventually be a widely recognised independent nation."I think that this course on citizenship in the context of our new political system is very interesting for children," schoolteacher, Liliya Agorua, told Al Jazeera. "It helps to form principles of citizenship, patriotism and self worth."
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 17, 2017 7:53 AM