A PEOPLE WHO THINK THEMSELVES A NATION ARE ONE:

Separatist leaders have drawn up a constitution for the DPR and the school curriculum was changed from Ukrainian to Russian last year.





Children are taught about citizenship and how they can contribute to and live in what leaders of the self-proclaimed republic hope will eventually be a widely recognised independent nation.





"I think that this course on citizenship in the context of our new political system is very interesting for children," schoolteacher, Liliya Agorua, told Al Jazeera. "It helps to form principles of citizenship, patriotism and self worth."