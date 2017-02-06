A PEOPLE PRESIDENT BANNON IS NOT WORTHY OF:

Gregory Lochte boarded the train at a Manhattan station Saturday night to find swastikas graffitied across its windows and advertisements.





After a brief moment of uncomfortable silence during which passengers exchanged uneasy looks, according to Lochte's account, one man rose up from his seat and pointed out that "hand sanitizer gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol."





In a Facebook post published later that evening, Lochte shared how touched he was by the number of passengers who immediately searched their bags for tissues and sanitizer.





After two minutes of work by Lochte and his fellow riders, the graffiti was removed.