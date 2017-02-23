A FACT-FREE ENVIRONMENT:

The Air Force can't account for $1 billion in savings that President Donald Trump said he's negotiated for the program to develop, purchase and operate two new Boeing Co. jets to serve as Air Force One.





"To my knowledge I have not been told that we have that information," Colonel Pat Ryder, an Air Force spokesman, told reporters Wednesday when asked how Trump had managed to reduce the price for the new presidential plane. "I refer you to the White House," Ryder said. A White House spokesman didn't respond to repeated inquiries about Trump's comments.