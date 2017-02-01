A DEFLATIONARY EPOCH:

It seems that the term food deflation is being used to explain lower retailer stock prices, layoffs and why many workers didn't get a raise last year.





It's true that just about all supermarket chains from Kroger to Whole Foods have seen their bottom lines erode at the same time as their revenue fell. Food prices fell to a record low not seen since 1967. According to the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), retail prices for beef, pork, and poultry were expected to end the year with a slide of 6% to 7%, 3% to 4%, and 2% to 3% respectively.