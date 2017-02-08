A CASE THAT FAILS AS TO FACTS:

A US federal appeals court has questioned whether a travel ban ordered by President Donald Trump unfairly targeted people from seven Muslim-majority countries.





During an oral argument lasting more than an hour, a three-judge panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals pressed a government lawyer on Tuesday over whether the Trump administration's national security argument was backed by evidence that people from the seven nations posed a danger. [...]





Lawyer August Flentje represented the Trump administration in court on Tuesday.





When asked by the judges what evidence was used to connect the seven countries with attacks in the US, he said the "proceedings have been moving very fast" - without giving specific examples.





"I'm not sure I'm convincing the court," Flentje said at one point.