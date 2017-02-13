4 LESS YEARS!:

The nearly four weeks since President Donald Trump's inauguration have been the most divisive period of American politics since the end of the Second World War. The sharp lines that everyone is drawing in the sand pose a serious threat to the United States. On the one side stand many conservatives and populists who are rejoicing in the Trump victory as the salvation of a nation in decline. On other side sit the committed progressives who are still smarting from an election in which they were trounced in the electoral college, even as Hillary Clinton garnered a clear majority of the popular vote.





As a classical liberal who did not vote for either candidate, I stand in opposition to both groups. And after assessing Trump's performance during the first month of his presidency, I think it is clear that he ought to resign.