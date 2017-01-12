January 12, 2017
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
China's anti-Teslas: cheap models drive electric car boom (Jake Spring, 1/11/17, Reuters)
China has spent billions of dollars on subsidies to help companies including Warren Buffett-backed BYD (002594.SZ) (1211.HK) and BAIC Motor (1958.HK) achieve large-scale production of plug-in vehicles, which are gaining traction among urban drivers as well as taxi fleets and government agencies.Sales of battery electric and plug-in hybrids increased 60 percent in January-November, to 402,000 vehicles. By 2020, China wants 5 million plug-in cars on its roads.
