WITH THE UR GONE, THEY FINALLY HAVE ONE OF THEIR OWN:

(Max Sawicky, a Washington, D.C.-based economist and writer who defended Sanders' stance in The Baﬄer)

When it comes to money, however, it's often possible to talk turkey. The money in question is new funding for infrastructure. The Trump campaign has a more articulated policy on infrastructure than on most things. The problem is, it stinks. It's all tax breaks and privatization voodoo--the Trump U of infrastructure bills. It should be stamped dead on arrival.





But with infrastructure spending on the table, Democrats and advocates have an opening to push for something better. A real policy would commit big federal dollars to state and local governments to build stuﬀ they weren't going to build anyway. We could earmark funds for projects too big for states to aﬀord on their own, such as California's high-speed rail system, beach and marsh restoration, an eﬃcient national power grid and expanded regional transit networks.





The fear expressed by many progressives is that successful enactment of such policies would provide political support for all manner of vile Trumpian initiatives. But if this election has taught us anything, it should caution us against overconﬁdent forecasts.





How to proceed? An obvious condition of any deal is that it be free of entangling add-ons that go against the Democrats' strategic interests. It should not, for instance, be buried in an odious budget reconciliation bill written by Paul Ryan.





If Trump desires a genuine infrastructure spending bill, however, and anti-spending Republicans refuse to vote for it, the president would ﬁnd himself relying on Democratic support. This gives them leverage they could use to pressure Trump into keeping his hands oﬀ the big healthcare programs and Social Security, and easing oﬀ undocumented immigrants.