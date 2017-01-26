January 26, 2017
"WITH GEOMETRIC LOGIC":
Trump pressured Park Service to find proof for his claims about inauguration crowd (Karen Tumulty and Juliet Eilperin, January 26, 2017, Washington Post)
On the morning after Donald Trump's inauguration, acting National Park Service director Michael T. Reynolds received an extraordinary summons: The new president wanted to talk to him.In a Saturday phone call, Trump personally ordered Reynolds to produce additional photographs of the previous day's crowds on the Mall, according to three individuals who have knowledge of the conversation. The president believed that the photos might prove that the media had lied in reporting that attendance had been no better than average.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 26, 2017 9:02 PM