January 10, 2017

WINNING THE WAR ON WAGES:

Fear among federal workers flourishes as they face a hostile Trump presidency (Petula Dvorak, Jan. 9th, 2017, Washington Post)

Remember, that middle class everyone was talking about during the campaign?

Federal workforce jobs are relatively stable in a disrupted economy. And although the most highly educated could earn more in the private sector, the average pay is about $86,000 a year, with benefits, a pension and federal holidays.

