"WHY HAST THOU FORSAKEN ME?"





[F]or Christians, the heart of the matter is this: God is love. Love doesn't just describe God's relationship to the creation; it describes God's essence--his inner life and being. This as we have seen is the origin of the Christian idea of the Trinity: Love is so intrinsic to the divine nature that we cannot conceive of his unity as solitude.





From a Christian perspective, God's act of creation is an expression of love. God made the world because He wants an abundance of beings and sensibilities to love, to be with, to share life with, and to make happy.





That is where we come in. We have no way of knowing whether there is life on other planets, much less what, if anything, it thinks and whether it has religious aspirations, but among those life forms we know anything about, people have a particular place in God's plan.





The Bible tells us that God loves animals and even plants. He knows when any sparrow falls and it is his care that provides the beasts of the field with their nourishment. As the Psalmist says, "The eyes of all wait upon thee; and thou givest them their meat in due season. Thou openest thine hand and satisfiest the desire of all things living" (Psalm 145:15-16). God clothes the lilies of the field, Jesus says, more gloriously than King Solomon in all his robes (Matthew 6:28-29).





But people have a special place in the Creator's heart. Made in God's image and given both personality and intelligence, we were created because God wanted beings with whom he could share the kind of love that animals and plants can't give. Strange as it may seem, the Maker and Ruler of the universe seeks out the pleasure of our company and has made Himself vulnerable to us; we can please God and we can hurt Him by the ways we treat Him, treat ourselves, and treat one another.





All this means that human beings present God with an extraordinary problem.





On the one hand, God finds us irresistibly lovable, beautiful, and, where God's love is concerned, needy: How could we not be? Beings made by love out of love are inescapably drawn to the perfect Love from which they come. No matter how grizzled and grumpy we become with the passing years, or how pimpled and snarky we turn in our adolescence, God looks at us with the kind of tender solicitude and hopeful anxiety with which we look at small children.