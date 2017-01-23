WHEN YOU'VE LOST THE JOURNAL:

[M]r. Trump...couldn't resist turning the event into an extended and self-centered riff about the size of his campaign rallies, the times he's been on Time magazine's cover and how the "dishonest" media misreported his inaugural crowds. He all but begged for the political approval of the career CIA employees by suggesting most there had voted for him.





Such defensiveness about his victory and media coverage makes Mr. Trump look small and insecure. It also undermines his words to the CIA employees by suggesting the visit was really about him, not their vital work. The White House is still staffing up, but was it too much to ask National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's staff to write up five or 10 minutes of formal remarks that had something to do with the CIA?