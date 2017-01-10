January 10, 2017
WHEN THE NEOCONS ARE REDUCED TO DEFENDING THE PRC...:
On Palestinian Statehood (BRET STEPHENS, Jan. 9, 2017 , WSJ)
What about the interests of Palestinians? Aren't they entitled to a state?Maybe. But are they more entitled to one than the Assamese, Basques, Baloch, Corsicans, Druze, Flemish, Kashmiris, Kurds, Moros, Native Hawaiians, Northern Cypriots, Rohingya, Tibetans, Uyghurs or West Papuans--all of whom have distinct national identities, legitimate historical grievances and plausible claims to statehood?
They certainly aren't less entitled. And where is the American who will argue that China should be allowed to continue treating Tibet like Israel does Palestine?
