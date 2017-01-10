WHEN THE NEOCONS ARE REDUCED TO DEFENDING THE PRC...:

What about the interests of Palestinians? Aren't they entitled to a state?





Maybe. But are they more entitled to one than the Assamese, Basques, Baloch, Corsicans, Druze, Flemish, Kashmiris, Kurds, Moros, Native Hawaiians, Northern Cypriots, Rohingya, Tibetans, Uyghurs or West Papuans--all of whom have distinct national identities, legitimate historical grievances and plausible claims to statehood?